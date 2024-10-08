PM seeks plan over relief assistance programme for Palestine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed for formulation of mechanism within three days, on part of the government, on aid assistance programme for Palestine.

The prime minister chaired a meeting on the progress of dispatching relief items to Gaza and Palestine, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, the prime minister stressed that they have to galvanize as a nation to help the Palestinian brothers who were facing oppression of occupied Zionist forces.

He also asked for involvement of country's leading NGOs in the relief activities and added that participation of educational institutions from the public and private sectors should be ensured in this activity.

The prime minister further underlined that more students from Gaza should be provided educational facilities in Pakistan.

The meeting was briefed that since October 2023, Pakistan had dispatched 10 consignments of medicines, food items, clothing and other relief items worth 1810 tons to Palestine.

The prime minister said that the government was bringing back 71 Pakistani nationals stranded in Lebanon via Damascus while steps were being taken to bring back more Pakistani citizens from war-hit areas.