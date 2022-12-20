UrduPoint.com

PM Seeks Plan To Solarise Govt Buildings In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022 | 08:24 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to formulate a plan at the earliest for solarisation of government buildings in Islamabad.

The prime minister, who chaired the meeting of the cabinet committee on energy, was given a briefing on the gas development schemes across the country.

The cabinet committee approved the completion of construction work of the gas development schemes started during 2013-18.

Federal ministers for finance, planning, energy and parliamentary affairs, Advisor Ahad Cheema, state ministers for petroleum, and finance and senior government officers attended the meeting.

