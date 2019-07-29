PM seeks report about incident with Irfan Siddiqui

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said Monday that the Prime Minister has sought a report about the incident, happened with columnist Irfan Siddiqui.

In a tweet, she said decision will be taken in light of the facts, and the responsible will be brought to book.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the Prime Minister has expressed displeasure over the incident and took its notice.

She said Irfan Siddiqui had to suffer due to the lacunae in the systemfor removal of which the Prime Minister was determined.