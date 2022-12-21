ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday took strong notice of the forceful entry of gunmen into the house of a news anchorperson and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police over the incident.

Two unknown armed men barged into the house of anchorperson Shiffa Yousafzai last evening, thrashing the servant and enquiring about her family.

The prime minister condemned the incident and said protecting the lives and property of the people was the responsibility of the government.

He directed the authorities concerned to trace the culprits and punish them according to the law. He expressed solidarity with Shiffa Yousafzai and her parents.