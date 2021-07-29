PM seeks report from NDMA on arrangements for monsoon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday sought a report from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in view of the monsoon rain spells.

The prime minister directed that a report giving details about the arrangements and measures to be adopted in case of any eventuality be submitted to him by the NDMA.

The prime minister directed that apart from the NDMA, all other concerned Federal departments must also be fully prepared to face any challenging situation, arising out of monsoon rains.