PM seeks report on killing of three security personnel guarding polio team in Tank

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday condoled over the killing of three security personnel deputed with the polio vaccination team in Tank.

On Twitter, the prime minister asked the interior minister to submit report on the incident before the next cabinet meeting.

He also prayed for peace of the departed soul and strength to bereaved families to bear the loss.