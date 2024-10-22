PM seeks report on surge in polio cases; calls for emergency strategy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday sought a report on the growing number of polio cases in the country and directed the authorities concerned to immediately formulate a comprehensive strategy on the matter.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet, expressed his concern over the surge in polio cases and called a meeting to discuss the situation.

Discussing the 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill recently passed by the parliament, the prime minister said the legislation was inevitable for judicial reforms and improvement of judicial system.

Expressing his gratitude to the political parties and leadership for their support, he said the amendment was also the accomplishment of the vision of Charter of Democracy, signed in 2006.

The prime minister also thanked for the successful holding of the 23rd meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government and appreciated the performance of the departments involved.

Discussing the agenda items, the federal cabinet referred the Domestic Violence (Preventing and Protection) Bill 2024 to Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases. The bill will provide for an institutional framework to curb domestic violence.

The cabinet was informed that the proposed legislation will help punish the perpetrators of domestic violence and ensure relief to the victims.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training, the cabinet approved the appointment of Lt. General (retd) Moazzam Ijaz, Engineer Fahim Iqbal and Asim Shahryar in National Vocational and Technical Training Commission board as private members.

The body approved the law ministry as a transmitting and receiving agency of applications under the Claims for Maintenance (Recovery Abroad) 1959.

It was told that Pakistan had ratified the Convention on the Recovery Abroad 1956 in 1959 and an ordinance in this regard was also promulgated the same year.

The federal cabinet also approved the appointment of Dr Shafia Arshad as Chairperson of National Council for Tibb and Dr Rizwan Asif, Muhammad Khurshid Alam, Ikramullah, Moinuddin and Dr Attaullah as its members.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of National Health, the cabinet also approved the restructuring of the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan.