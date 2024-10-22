Open Menu

PM Seeks Report On Surge In Polio Cases; Calls For Emergency Strategy

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 04:50 PM

PM seeks report on surge in polio cases; calls for emergency strategy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday sought a report on the growing number of polio cases in the country and directed the authorities concerned to immediately formulate a comprehensive strategy on the matter.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet, expressed his concern over the surge in polio cases and called a meeting to discuss the situation.

Discussing the 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill recently passed by the parliament, the prime minister said the legislation was inevitable for judicial reforms and improvement of judicial system.

Expressing his gratitude to the political parties and leadership for their support, he said the amendment was also the accomplishment of the vision of Charter of Democracy, signed in 2006.

The prime minister also thanked for the successful holding of the 23rd meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government and appreciated the performance of the departments involved.

Discussing the agenda items, the federal cabinet referred the Domestic Violence (Preventing and Protection) Bill 2024 to Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases. The bill will provide for an institutional framework to curb domestic violence.

The cabinet was informed that the proposed legislation will help punish the perpetrators of domestic violence and ensure relief to the victims.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training, the cabinet approved the appointment of Lt. General (retd) Moazzam Ijaz, Engineer Fahim Iqbal and Asim Shahryar in National Vocational and Technical Training Commission board as private members.

The body approved the law ministry as a transmitting and receiving agency of applications under the Claims for Maintenance (Recovery Abroad) 1959.

It was told that Pakistan had ratified the Convention on the Recovery Abroad 1956 in 1959 and an ordinance in this regard was also promulgated the same year.

The federal cabinet also approved the appointment of Dr Shafia Arshad as Chairperson of National Council for Tibb and Dr Rizwan Asif, Muhammad Khurshid Alam, Ikramullah, Moinuddin and Dr Attaullah as its members.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of National Health, the cabinet also approved the restructuring of the Pharmacy Council of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Polio Education Parliament Democracy Same Shanghai Cooperation Organization Government Cabinet National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to th ..

Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral

2 hours ago
 Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix ..

Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+

2 hours ago
 Water project sparks hope amid challenges

Water project sparks hope amid challenges

2 hours ago
 Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to p ..

Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality

3 hours ago
 CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retiremen ..

CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement

4 hours ago
 Parliamentary special committee to finalize new na ..

Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today

4 hours ago
Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped fro ..

Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour

4 hours ago
 ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, ..

ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024

8 hours ago
 CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, presen ..

CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..

20 hours ago
 Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan