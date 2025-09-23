Open Menu

PM Seeks Stronger Bilateral Ties With Kuwait In Various Sectors

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2025 | 11:40 PM

PM seeks stronger bilateral ties with Kuwait in various sectors

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed Pakistan’s keen desire to further strengthen bilateral ties with Kuwait, particularly in trade, investment, agriculture, livestock, manpower export and health.

The prime minister, who is currently on a visit to New York to participate in the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, held a bilateral meeting with Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait.

During their warm and cordial meeting, the prime minister recalled the longstanding, historic fraternal ties between Pakistan and Kuwait.

He conveyed his respects and good wishes for the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. While recalling that both countries had always stood by each other through thick and thin, the prime minister thanked the crown prince for Kuwait’s expressions of solidarity following the recent floods in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan was looking forward to hosting the Kuwaiti Crown Prince for an official visit to Pakistan later this year, dates for which are being finalized through diplomatic channels.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues, including the situation in the middle East.

The crown prince appreciated Pakistan's diplomatic efforts to effectively project the plight of the Palestinian people before the international community as well as playing an important role for peace in the region. Both leaders affirmed their resolve to collaborate closely, both bilaterally as well as on multilateral forums.

Recent Stories

Guterres to world leaders: Choose peace, cooperati ..

Guterres to world leaders: Choose peace, cooperation over chaos

25 minutes ago
 Future Food Forum 2025 opens in Dubai, reinforces ..

Future Food Forum 2025 opens in Dubai, reinforces UAE’s role in global food se ..

40 minutes ago
 Sharjah Excellence Award new assessment model laun ..

Sharjah Excellence Award new assessment model launched

40 minutes ago
 High-level UAE delegation takes part in 42nd ICAO ..

High-level UAE delegation takes part in 42nd ICAO Assembly

55 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sultan bin Khalid ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President receives Arab Parliament delegation

UAE President receives Arab Parliament delegation

1 hour ago
Hazza bin Zayed offers condolences to Ahmed Naser ..

Hazza bin Zayed offers condolences to Ahmed Naser Al Raisi on passing of his mot ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President, Mohammed bin Rashid discuss nationa ..

UAE President, Mohammed bin Rashid discuss national priorities

2 hours ago
 International reports: Real estate key driver of U ..

International reports: Real estate key driver of UAE economic growth

3 hours ago
 Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces ow ..

Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces own package

6 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-S ..

Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh passes away

6 hours ago
 ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi ..

ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi Innovation Centre

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan