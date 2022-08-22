PM seeks urgent report on inflated electricity bills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday while taking strict notice of public complaints about inflated electricity bills, directed the authorities concerned to submit an urgent report and recommendations on the matter.

The prime minister, chairing an urgent meeting to discuss the complaints on the inflated electricity bills, resolved not to sit idle until the public complaints were addressed.

"Khadim-e-Pakistan is answerable to his people for resolution of their grievances. I am committed to speaking truth to my people," he remarked.

Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir, Special Assistant to PM Ahad Cheema and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.