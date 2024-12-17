PM sees Pak-UAE fraternal ties to grow further

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the brotherly ties, bonds of friendship and the mutual cooperation between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates would grow further and touch the new historic heights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that the brotherly ties, bonds of friendship and the mutual cooperation between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates would grow further and touch the new historic heights.

Addressing a reception to mark the UAE’s 53rd National Day, “Eid Al Etihad”, the prime minister felicitated the government and people of UAE on the celebration of the day.

He said the day commemorated the remarkable journey made by the UAE towards progress and prosperity as well as their unwavering support to the people of Pakistan.

The prime minister said that they were immensely proud of the remarkable achievements of UAE which were achieved in the last few decades first under the visionary leadership of late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan who was a great friend of Pakistan and his generous contributions in the field of health, infrastructure and airports were known to all and sundry in Pakistan.

Now his great work was carried out by his dynamic son, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan whose practical approach towards transforming UAE had carved a great place for UAE in the comity of nations.

Ministers, members of the diplomatic community and senior officials attended the event.

The prime minister said they celebrated this historic occasion to reaffirm Pakistan’s unwavering support to the territorial integrity and solidarity of UAE.

He said that the UAE leadership had always supported Pakistan in the critical times and mentioned that the recent IMF programme would not have been achieved without their support, adding that the respective leadership of the two countries was deeply engaged to promote trade and economy and in this regard interventions were being made at the G2G level.

The prime minister also expressed his gratitude to the UAE for hosting a large number of Pakistanis, adding that the visa facility was again opened and facilitated by the UAE.

He said that the two brotherly nations would march on the path of progress together and this friendship and bonds of brotherhood would touch the historic heights.

UAE’s Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi, in his remarks, said that today, they were celebrating their founding fathers’ remarkable journey of progress.

He said the two nations of UAE and Pakistan enjoyed strong bonds of brotherhood deeply rooted in historic ties and common interests.

He reiterated the UAE’s resolve to further strengthen economic partnership with Pakistan and create new opportunities for the youth in diverse fields.