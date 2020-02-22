UrduPoint.com
PM Sees Strong Leadership In India Will Want To Resolve Kashmir Issue

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 11:56 AM

PM sees strong leadership in India will want to resolve Kashmir issue

PM Imran Khan says that the incumbent Indian government has set an agenda of cleansing Muslims by following the ideology of Nazis and Hitlers leading Kashmir issue to a stalemate.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that incumbent Indian government is determined to cleansing of Muslims by following the ideology of Nazis and Hitlers leading Kashmir issue to a stalemate

In an interview to a Belgium-based tv network VRT, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he was not much hopeful with this present Indian government but in future, he thought might be a strong Indian leadership that will also want this problem of Occupied Kashmir to be resolved.

People of Kashmir, the PM said, were promised right of self-determination by India’s leader Jawhar Lal Nehru during the independence movement. But, he said, India was not giving them this right because it knew that if the Kashmiri people were given this right they would opt for Pakistan as it held Kashmir was a Muslim-majority region.

“I believe that if there will be a strong and clear headed leadership in India this problem would be solved,” said Imran Khan, adding that every problem has a solution.

