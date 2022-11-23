PM sends summary for COAS, CJCSC to president for appointment

(@Abdulla99267510)

The sources say that President Arif Alvi would sign the summary today.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will move a summary seeking the appointment of the new chairman joint chiefs of staff committee (CJCSC) and the chief of army staff (COAS) to President Arif Alvi today.

The sources privy to the development said that

Earlier, Khawaja Asif said the legal process on the summary would take a day or two as the consultation was underway.

Khawaja Asif said that new army chief would likely be appointed before Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Ankara visit.

He expressed these words during his informal talk

with reporters hours after the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) confirmed it had received the summary for the appointment of the chief of army staff (COAS) and the chairman joint chief of staff committee (CJCSC).

The defense minister said he is unaware and the name will be finalized by tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that it has received the summary from the Ministry of Defence with a “panel of names” for the appointment of the new chief of army staff (COAS) and the chairman joint chief of staff committee (CJCSC).