PM Sensitizes Public To Think Beyond Govt Jobs

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 06:06 PM

PM sensitizes public to think beyond govt jobs

PM says people want government jobs for fixed amount and pension, asking the public to face challenges to grow and to think openly to flourish.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the public that why do they want a government job, surprising that people just wanted government news so that they could get a fix salary and pension after their retirement.

“I simply ask people why do they want government jobs just because they will get fixed amount and pension after retirement,” said Imran Khan, adding that this approach does nothing but damages one’s abilities to grow.

He has said that challenges make a man perfect. “When I first time went to play against the English my seniors told that I could not win,” said Imran Khan.

“But such thinking leaves us behind,” he further said.

After coming into power, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced to provide at least one million jobs to the public and to build 5 million houses in the country for the homeless people. But in his speech today, he hinted at the change of his plan for the jobs.

The PM said: “Always think open because it will open new horizons for you,” arguing that an enslaved approach bars people to grow.

He also argued that challenges and difficulties in one’s way make a person strong and perfect.

