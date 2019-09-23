UrduPoint.com
PM Sensitizing World Community On Indian Atrocities In IOK: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 01:53 PM

PM sensitizing world community on Indian atrocities in IOK: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was sensitizing the leadership of international community about the Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir as fascist Indian Prime Minister Modi was threat, not only to regional, but entire world peace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was sensitizing the leadership of international community about the Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir as fascist Indian Prime Minister Modi was threat, not only to regional, but entire world peace.

Addressing a national conference on "Kashmir outcry: Unwrapping humanitarian crisis in the region," she said that United Nations would have to force India to follow its Charter and resolutions on Kashmir.

She said that hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris beat in unison and every Pakistani feels the pain of Kashmiri people, facing worst human rights abuses at the hands of over 900,000 Indian troops in the valley.

She said Pakistan would stand by the besieged Kashmiri people at all cost and would continue its moral, diplomatic and political support for Kashmir cause.

She said that Prime Minister during his meeting, would expose real black face of India in the eyes of the world.

She said that unfortunately in the past Indian narrative of terrorism in Occupied Kashmir could not be countered by previous governments andinternational community more or less accepted Indian version.

She said that the present government of Prime Minister Imran Khan has successfully portrayed the true narrative to the world community.

