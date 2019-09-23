UrduPoint.com
PM Sensitizing World Leadership On Indian Repression In IOK: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 03:20 PM

PM sensitizing world leadership on Indian repression in IOK: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was sensitizing the leadership of international community about the Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir as fascist Indian Prime Minister Modi was threat not only to regional but entire world peace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was sensitizing the leadership of international community about the Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir as fascist Indian Prime Minister Modi was threat not only to regional but entire world peace.

Addressing a national conference on "Kashmir outcry: unwrapping humanitarian crisis in the region", she said that during his engagements in the United Nations and his sidelines meetings with world leaders, Prime Minister Imran Khan was exposing the real black face of Indian government.

She said time has come that United Nations would have to force India to follow its Charter and its resolutions on Kashmir.

She said that Imran Khan has informed the world leadership that Kashmir was a flashpoint and due to Modi's jingoism, peace of not only South Asia but entire world could be at stake.

She said that hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris beat in unison and every Pakistani feels the pain of Kashmiri people facing worst human rights abuses at the hands of over 900,000 Indian troops in the valley. She said Pakistan would stand by the besieged Kashmiri people at all cost and would continue its moral, diplomatic and political support for Kashmir cause.

She said that unfortunately in the past Indian narrative of terrorism in Occupied Kashmir could not be countered by previous governments and international community had the disconnect with real situation of Kashmir.

She said that the present government of Prime Minister Imran Khan has successfully portrayed the true narrative to the world community.

She said that there was need of complete unity and harmony among the nation to defeat evil designs of hardline Indian government which has unleashed unprecedented reign of terror in Occupied Kashmir on August 5.

She said it was time to set aside all political and personal interests for the sake of national interest. She said that the government was ready to strengthen opposition voice which should hold march for freedom of Kashmir from Indian yoke.

She said that the world hoped that super powers like United States would stand with the suppressed people of Kashmir whose fundamental rights, religious freedom and right to speech have been usurped by occupation forces.

She said that ongoing United Nations General Assembly session was very important as this would determine if the this august institution supports the oppressed Kashmiris or it becomes a silent spectator.

She appreciated Pakistani media role for highlighting the plight of besieged Kashmiris. She also urged the civil society and the humanrights activists to raise their voice for the Kashmiris in a moreproactive manner.

