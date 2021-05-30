PM sets example to preserve environment for future generations: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is a global leader on climate change who did exemplary contribution to preserves the environment through historic Ten billion Tree Tsunami initiative.

PM Imran Khan took a lead and WEF, WWF, Bonn Challenge etc have acknowledged him as a global leader for his contributions in Climate change, he said while speaking to ptv news channel.

He said it is another landmark achievement of PM Imran Khan that first time in history of Pakistan United Nation had awarded a huge responsibility for Pakistan to host the "World Environment Day".

It is a great honor that Pakistan is among a handful of countries trying to reduce the impact of climate change and global warming, he commented.

The minister said the current government was taking revolutionary steps to develop technologies to address climate change issues, adding that the climate-smart agriculture would also increase sustainable productivity, strengthen farmers' resilience, reduce agriculture's greenhouse gas emissions and increase carbon sequestration.

He said PM Imran khan was only focused on cities' master plans and introducing agriculture-friendly policies as well.

"PTI-led government's efforts are directed towards providing a better and secured future to our future generations," he added.