PM Sets New Examples Of Respect For Humanity, Supremacy Of Law: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 11:53 AM

PM sets new examples of respect for humanity, supremacy of law: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan with his deeds had set new examples of human compassion and supremacy of law.

In a tweet, the SAPM prayed for the early recovery of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif so that he could return home and face cases in the courts of law.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving for the accomplishment of his mission of national development and public welfare.

She said in coming days, many steps for the public welfare would be taken as with the passage of time economy would flourish and the masses would get relief.

Dr Firdous said that the elements who tried to defeat Imran Khan always failed and would meet the same fate in future too.

