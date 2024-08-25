PM sets one-month deadline for govt offices to switch to paperless system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday assigned the Ministry for Information Technology and other relevant departments, the task of implementing the e-office system in all government offices.

Directing to ensure paperless office work within a month, the prime minister warned that delay in the implementation of e-office in government offices would not be tolerated.

“There should be no file work without e-office in the government offices from next month,” the prime minister said adding that implementation of e-office to speed up transparency in the system was the top priority of the government.

He further directed that all the officers in the government offices should ensure file work through e-offices.

On the direction of the prime minister, the staff of the PM Office has already completed the e-office training.

Last week the prime minister also received the files through e-office system.

PM Shehbaz said that the e-office was an important step towards improving governance and promoting digitization in the country.

He also directed to present a report on the progress of launching e-office in next two weeks.