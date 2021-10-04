PM sets up high level commission to investigate individuals mentioned in Pandora Papers

(@fidahassanain)

Fawad Chaudhary says that Prime Minister Inspection Commission will hold every individual accountable and will bring the truth before the public.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 4th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has setup Prime Minister Inspection Commission to investigate all the nominees of Pandora Papers.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhary made this announcement.

The Minister said that the commission would ask every individual mentioned in the latest leaks and would bring the truth out before the public.

On Sunday, Pandora papers unveiled the alleged offshore companies and assets of 700 Pakistanis. It also named key members of the cabinet of prime minister Imran Khan including Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi. Aleem Khan, the PTI lawmaker, was also mentioned in the latest leaks, though, he denied these leaks and said that he had nothing to hide.