UrduPoint.com

PM Sets Up High Level Commission To Investigate Individuals Mentioned In Pandora Papers

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 07:14 PM

PM sets up high level commission to investigate individuals mentioned in Pandora Papers

Fawad Chaudhary says that Prime Minister Inspection Commission will hold every individual accountable and will bring the truth before the public.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 4th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has setup Prime Minister Inspection Commission to investigate all the nominees of Pandora Papers.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhary made this announcement.

The Minister said that the commission would ask every individual mentioned in the latest leaks and would bring the truth out before the public.

On Sunday, Pandora papers unveiled the alleged offshore companies and assets of 700 Pakistanis. It also named key members of the cabinet of prime minister Imran Khan including Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi. Aleem Khan, the PTI lawmaker, was also mentioned in the latest leaks, though, he denied these leaks and said that he had nothing to hide.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Water Shaukat Tarin Moonis Elahi Twitter Sunday Fawad Chaudhry All Cabinet

Recent Stories

Charges framed against Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, his f ..

Charges framed against Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, his five sons in sexual abuse case

17 minutes ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation, Siemens Energy to train ..

Zayed Higher Organisation, Siemens Energy to train, employ People of Determinati ..

31 minutes ago
 WJMES kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

WJMES kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

1 hour ago
 OPPO Releases New OPPO A16 in Pakistan

OPPO Releases New OPPO A16 in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Comes with Awesome Feat ..

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Comes with Awesome Features and a Powerful Chipset, p ..

1 hour ago
 Fans buy tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup ..

Fans buy tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup match within no time  

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.