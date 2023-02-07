PM sets up relief fund for Turkish quake victims: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had decided to establish the Prime Minister's Relief Fund to support the earthquake victims of brotherly country, Turkiye.

In a tweet, the minister said the Federal cabinet had announced to donate one month salary to the relief fund.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appealed to affluent people to help generously for earthquake victims of Turkiye.