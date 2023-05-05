PM, SG Scotland discuss Commonwealth affairs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LONDON, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a warm and cordial meeting with Secretary General of Commonwealth of the Nations Ms Patricia Scotland on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Leaders' Event that took place here on Friday to welcome King Charles III in the latter's capacity as the new Head of the Commonwealth.

During their conversation, the prime minister briefed the secretary general on how he envisaged re-imagining the Commonwealth in light of the major challenges confronting the global community.

He also assured the SG that Pakistan was keen to work closely with the member states and the secretary-general to make the organization more relevant and effective in areas such as climate change and for enhancing the role of the youth.

In this context, the prime minister also informed the secretary general that Pakistan would host the tenth Commonwealth Youth Ministerial Meeting which had to be postponed on account of the unprecedented floods that had caused severe damage to the country's economy and infrastructureThe prime minister also extended an invitation to the secretary general to undertake an official visit to Pakistan which the SG assured him that she would do so at an early date.