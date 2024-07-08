PM Shahbaz arrives in Quetta for day-long visit

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif arrived in Quetta for a day-long visit on Monday.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Tarar, and Federal Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Kamal Khan were accompanied by the Prime Minister during the visit.

Prime Minister was received by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Balochistan Governor Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandukhail, Provincial Planning Minister Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Provincial education Minister Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani,

Provincial Minister Revenue Muhammad Asim Kurd Gilo, Provincial Minister for Agriculture Balochistan Mir Ali Madad Jatak and Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, IG Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh at Quetta Airport on his arrival.

PM left for the Governor House and would be briefed regarding the ongoing development projects in the province.

During the visit, the PM will formally inaugurate tube wells transfer to Balochistan's solarization.

The prime minister is also scheduled to have a separate meeting with the Governor of Balochistan and the Provincial Cabinet.

He will also meet the MPs from Balochistan.