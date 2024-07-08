PM Shahbaz Arrives In Quetta For Day-long Visit
Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2024 | 01:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif arrived in Quetta for a day-long visit on Monday.
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Tarar, and Federal Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Kamal Khan were accompanied by the Prime Minister during the visit.
Prime Minister was received by Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Balochistan Governor Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandukhail, Provincial Planning Minister Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Provincial education Minister Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani,
Provincial Minister Revenue Muhammad Asim Kurd Gilo, Provincial Minister for Agriculture Balochistan Mir Ali Madad Jatak and Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, IG Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh at Quetta Airport on his arrival.
PM left for the Governor House and would be briefed regarding the ongoing development projects in the province.
During the visit, the PM will formally inaugurate tube wells transfer to Balochistan's solarization.
The prime minister is also scheduled to have a separate meeting with the Governor of Balochistan and the Provincial Cabinet.
He will also meet the MPs from Balochistan.
Recent Stories
Pakistan reveals proposed schedule for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
France faces political turmoil as Leftist Alliance edges out far right in electi ..
Pakistan may face more IMF programs if tax revenue isn’t achieved: Finance Min ..
Fire breaks out at Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 July 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024
Police to ensure tight security on Muharram
PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah
Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum
MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Truck-container collision claims lives of two19 seconds ago
-
Pillion riding banned for Muharram20 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 97 kg drugs in six operations30 minutes ago
-
SAAR holds awareness seminar under positive peace campaign50 minutes ago
-
Widow murdered in Shahkot50 minutes ago
-
392 POs arrested in June50 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road mishap50 minutes ago
-
Fire breaks out in PSX building, no loss of life reported50 minutes ago
-
IFA conducts 1278 raids; imposes Rs 1.7 mln fines in June1 hour ago
-
Punjab Govt announces 58 New Development Projects for Sahiwal Division1 hour ago
-
Three killed in road accident1 hour ago
-
Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat tackles 156 emergencies last week2 hours ago