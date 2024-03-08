PM Shahbaz Holds An Aerial View Of The Snow Affected Areas Of AJK:
Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2024 | 10:27 PM
The newly Elected Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif held aerial view of rain and snow affected areas of Azad Kashmir and held meeting with AJK Prime Minister Ch. Anwarul Haque at PM Secretariat Muzaffarabad here on Friday
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The newly Elected Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif held aerial view of rain and snow affected areas of Azad Kashmir and held meeting with AJK Prime Minister Ch. Anwarul Haque at PM Secretariat Muzaffarabad here on Friday.
The AJK PM Anwarul Haque felicitated to Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Shahbaz Sharif on assuming office and expressed his good wishes. The PM Pakistan while talking to AJK PM extended his unconditional support and assured his full cooperation to his government. He also expressed his commitment for Kashmiri people who are engaged in freedom struggle against Indian occupation and pledged that his government and people of Pakistan will continue their support morally, diplomatically and on the political front till achieving their right to self-determination as per their wishes and UN resolutions.
The AJK PM talking to PM Pakistan also paid his gratitude for visiting Azad Kashmir soon after assuming his office and holding Meeting with snow and rain affected people of Azad Kashmir and distributing checques among them, that sensed encouragement to affected people and it is evident from his visit to AJK that the hearts of Pakistani people are thumping along with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.
Prior, the AJK PM along with his cabinet warmly welcomed and received PM Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif at Helipad near PM Secretariat.
Recent Stories
Nigeria's kidnapping crisis
AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence
TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..
Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens
NA allows use of its Hall for elections
Women strength instrumental in nurturing future leaders: Maryam Khan
Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on assumption of PM office
Zelensky holds Istanbul talks with Erdogan on war, Black Sea
District police conducts self-defense training for university of Jhang students
Anjuman Tajran leaders contribute to enhancing surgical ward at Mirpurkhas Civil ..
'Amendments' in rules under consideration on judges appointments: CJ
Two day training for Lead Master Trainers concludes
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence10 minutes ago
-
Splendid 66th annual Spring flower fair enchants Mirpurkhas citizens10 minutes ago
-
NA allows use of its Hall for elections10 minutes ago
-
Women strength instrumental in nurturing future leaders: Maryam Khan10 minutes ago
-
Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq felicitates Shehbaz Sharif on assumption of PM office14 minutes ago
-
District police conducts self-defense training for university of Jhang students19 minutes ago
-
Anjuman Tajran leaders contribute to enhancing surgical ward at Mirpurkhas Civil Hospital19 minutes ago
-
'Amendments' in rules under consideration on judges appointments: CJ19 minutes ago
-
Two day training for Lead Master Trainers concludes10 minutes ago
-
PBM marks International Women's Day at WEC in Islamabad10 minutes ago
-
Fasting in Ramazan reduces stress feelings, anxiety: Expert10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy features in photo exhibition of women diplomats in Prague10 minutes ago