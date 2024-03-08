PM Shahbaz holds an aerial view of the snow affected areas of AJK:

The newly Elected Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif held aerial view of rain and snow affected areas of Azad Kashmir and held meeting with AJK Prime Minister Ch. Anwarul Haque at PM Secretariat Muzaffarabad here on Friday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The newly Elected Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif held aerial view of rain and snow affected areas of Azad Kashmir and held meeting with AJK Prime Minister Ch. Anwarul Haque at PM Secretariat Muzaffarabad here on Friday.

The AJK PM Anwarul Haque felicitated to Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Shahbaz Sharif on assuming office and expressed his good wishes. The PM Pakistan while talking to AJK PM extended his unconditional support and assured his full cooperation to his government. He also expressed his commitment for Kashmiri people who are engaged in freedom struggle against Indian occupation and pledged that his government and people of Pakistan will continue their support morally, diplomatically and on the political front till achieving their right to self-determination as per their wishes and UN resolutions.

The AJK PM talking to PM Pakistan also paid his gratitude for visiting Azad Kashmir soon after assuming his office and holding Meeting with snow and rain affected people of Azad Kashmir and distributing checques among them, that sensed encouragement to affected people and it is evident from his visit to AJK that the hearts of Pakistani people are thumping along with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters.

Prior, the AJK PM along with his cabinet warmly welcomed and received PM Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif at Helipad near PM Secretariat.