PM Shahbaz Sharif Greets President Erdogan On Eid

Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2022 | 09:59 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan here on Monday and conveyed warm felicitations to the government, leadership and people of Turkey on Eid-ul-Fitr

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan here on Monday and conveyed warm felicitations to the government, leadership and people of Turkey on Eid-ul-Fitr.

President Erdogan warmly reciprocated the Prime Minister's Eid greetings and conveyed his special fraternal feelings and affection for the people of Pakistan.

President Erdogan once again felicitated the Prime Minister on his election and assumption of office.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries and reiterated their commitment to further advance these relations in all areas of mutual interest, particularly trade and investment.

While highlighting his government's business-friendly policies, the Prime Minister invited Turkish businessmen and investors to visit Pakistan, and to benefit from such policies.

Both the leaders noted with pleasure that Pakistan and Turkey will be commemorating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year in a befitting manner.

The Prime Minister thanked President Erdogan for Turkey's principled and steadfast support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. The Prime Minister underlined the importance of averting humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The two leaders reaffirmed their resolve to remain in close contact with each other on all core issues.

The Prime Minister invited the Turkish President to visit Pakistan, while President Erdogan invited the Prime Minister to visit Turkey at an early date. Both the leaders agreed to continue with high-level exchanges.

