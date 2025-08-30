PM Shahbaz Sharif leaves for China to attend SCO summit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The Prime Minister(PM) Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday left for Tianjin,China on his official visit to attend the 25th Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

According to a spokesperson,Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar,Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar and Prime Minister’s Advisor Tariq Fatemi accompanying the Prime Minister.

The invitation was extended by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The PM will address the summit and present Pakistan’s stance on regional peace efforts,strengthening connectivity and promoting development for the people of the region.

He will also highlight the pressing challenges posed by climate change,including the rising frequency of natural disasters and hold meetings with global leaders attending the summit.

Following his engagements in Tianjin, the PM will also visit Beijing to participate in the 80th anniversary commemorations of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance victory.

During his stay,PM Shahbaz Sharif will also hold bilateral meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang to discuss matters of mutual interest and further strengthening of ties.

In addition,the Prime Minister will chair the Second Business-to-Business (B2B) investment conference,aimed at boosting trade relations and encouraging greater Chinese investment in Pakistan.

He will also meet top executives of Chinese companies to brief them on Pakistan’s investor-friendly policies and invite them to explore new avenues of investment in the country.