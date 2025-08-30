PM Shahbaz Sharif Leaves For China To Attend SCO Summit
Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2025 | 01:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The Prime Minister(PM) Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday left for Tianjin,China on his official visit to attend the 25th Cooperation Organisation (SCO).
According to a spokesperson,Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar,Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar and Prime Minister’s Advisor Tariq Fatemi accompanying the Prime Minister.
The invitation was extended by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The PM will address the summit and present Pakistan’s stance on regional peace efforts,strengthening connectivity and promoting development for the people of the region.
He will also highlight the pressing challenges posed by climate change,including the rising frequency of natural disasters and hold meetings with global leaders attending the summit.
Following his engagements in Tianjin, the PM will also visit Beijing to participate in the 80th anniversary commemorations of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance victory.
During his stay,PM Shahbaz Sharif will also hold bilateral meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang to discuss matters of mutual interest and further strengthening of ties.
In addition,the Prime Minister will chair the Second Business-to-Business (B2B) investment conference,aimed at boosting trade relations and encouraging greater Chinese investment in Pakistan.
He will also meet top executives of Chinese companies to brief them on Pakistan’s investor-friendly policies and invite them to explore new avenues of investment in the country.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
Erdogan vows to stand with oppressed, reaffirms support for Palestine on Victory ..
Two killed, 9 injured in Burewala accident
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President approves change in 11th NFC constitution2 minutes ago
-
PM Shahbaz Sharif leaves for China to attend SCO summit2 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program2 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif departs for China on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s invitation2 minutes ago
-
Drone technology being used for flood surveillance in Multan division2 minutes ago
-
Railways minister orders 24/7 monitoring amid floods, stresses passenger welfare2 minutes ago
-
No bloodshed, only brotherhood: The conquest of Makkah by holy Prophet (PBUH) revolutionized humanit ..12 minutes ago
-
NDF Pakistan organizes seminar to promote volunteerism among youth32 minutes ago
-
President assents to Pakistan Land Port Authority Bill 202552 minutes ago
-
Full force of resources activated to protect Punjab’s citizens with unyielding 24/7 flood alert: S ..1 hour ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif departs for China on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s invitation1 hour ago
-
India’s malicious misinformation campaign against Kashmir & Pakistan unmasked: IIOJK Report3 hours ago