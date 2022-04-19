PM Shahbaz Sharif will soon take the country out of crises: Murtaza Abbasi

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has the ability to take the country out of the crisis which was created by PTI's incompetent government during the last three and a half years

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has the ability to take the country out of the crisis which was created by PTI's incompetent government during the last three and a half years.

Secretary-General and PML-N Member National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi said this while addressing workers during an Iftar dinner at Havelian.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi further said that the combined efforts of the people and the united opposition have brought an end to the incompetent PTI government which has destroyed all sectors of life and today all we have is inflation and lawlessness which has made life difficult for the masses.

He further said that due to the struggle of united opposition Mian Shahbaz Sharif was elected as Prime Minister and leaders of all opposition parties of the country have expressed confidence in him.

He said that immediate action will be taken on gas and electricity projects which were stopped by the PTI government during the last three years due to political opposition in the Abbottabad district.

He also said that the officers of the NHA department have been given one month to rehabilitate Ayub Bridge and soon it would be available for all sorts of vehicular traffic.

Malik Sajjad Awan, Malik Mohabbat Awan and Muhammad Nabil Abbasi also addressed the Iftar Party hosted by the Senior Vice President PML-N District Abbottabad where a large number of workers were also present.