PM, Shahzain Bugti discuss current political situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that the government being fully cognizant of the deprivations of Baluchistan was taking measures to remove them on priority basis.

The Prime Minister was talking to Minister for Narcotic's Control Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti, who called on here. During the meeting, the current political situation was discussed in detail.

Shahzain Bugti besides apprising the Prime Minister of the successful operation to check the epidemic of Cholera in Pir Koh Dera Bugti praised him for taking keen interest in this measure and providing immediate aid to the affected families.

The Prime Minister lauded the efforts of Federal and provincial institutions, especially doctors and paramedical staff to check the epidemic.

He, however, directed for ensuring measures regarding the provision of clean water to the local population and formulating a comprehensive strategy to avoid such incidents in future.