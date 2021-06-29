UrduPoint.com
PM, Shahzain Bugti Discuss Measures For Baluchistan Development

Tue 29th June 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Tuesday.

Minister for Planning Asad Umar and Minister for Defence Pevez Khattak were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the ongoing development projects under the Prime Minister's vision of special focus on Balochistan, the present government's historic Balochistan package, and the measures regarding the socioeconomic progress of the people of Balochistan were discussed.

