UrduPoint.com

PM Shares A Video Of Snow Leopards, Expresses Satisfaction Over Protection Policy

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 01:10 AM

PM shares a video of snow leopards, expresses satisfaction over protection policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday shared a video of snow leopards whose numbers had increased due to his government's strict policy to protect their natural habitat.

On his twitter handle, the prime minister posted, "Have been sent more videos of snow leopards taken this year. MashaAllah the numbers are increasing due to my government's strict policy of protecting them in their natural habitat."

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Snow Twitter Government

Recent Stories

Hamriyah Free Zone inks investment deal with UAE’s Grankraft

26 minutes ago
 Tunisians rescue 48 illegal migrants at sea

Tunisians rescue 48 illegal migrants at sea

59 minutes ago
 In Christmas greeting, Biden commends Americans' C ..

In Christmas greeting, Biden commends Americans' Covid resilience

60 minutes ago
 DC confirms first Omicron case in Islamabad

DC confirms first Omicron case in Islamabad

60 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Moroc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Morocco

1 hour ago
 Gazprom Rejects Accusations of Inadequate Gas Supp ..

Gazprom Rejects Accusations of Inadequate Gas Supply to Europe

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.