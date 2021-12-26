PM shares a video of snow leopards, expresses satisfaction over protection policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday shared a video of snow leopards whose numbers had increased due to his government's strict policy to protect their natural habitat.

On his twitter handle, the prime minister posted, "Have been sent more videos of snow leopards taken this year. MashaAllah the numbers are increasing due to my government's strict policy of protecting them in their natural habitat."