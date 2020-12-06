UrduPoint.com
PM Shares Colourful Winter Fall Pictures Of Gilgit Baltistan

Sun 06th December 2020 | 10:40 PM

PM shares colourful winter fall pictures of Gilgit Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday shared a combo of pictures on his twitter account, capturing the fantastic natural scenic panorama of Gilgit Baltistan with the onset of winter season.

"The colours of Gilgit Baltistan just before the onset of winter. One of my favourite places on this earth," the prime minister tweeted posting four pictures with sharp contrasting colours.

Gilgit Baltistan, a paradise for scenic lovers, explorers and tourists, is home to mighty mountain ranges, peaks, creeks, lakes and plateaus with rich fauna and flora.

