PM shares developments in South Asia with Kuwait Ambassador since Pahalgam incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday took the Kuwait Ambassador into confidence on Pakistan’s perspective with regard to recent developments in South Asia since Pahalgam incident.

Ambassador of the State of Kuwait, Nasser Abdulrahman Jasser called on the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here at the PM House.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister conveyed his warm wishes to Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait. While noting the strong, historic, brotherly relations between Kuwait and Pakistan, the Prime Minister recalled that both countries had stood together through thick and thin.

The Prime Minister said that he keenly looked forward to the visit of Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait, at the earliest possible.

Stressing that Pakistan condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, he said the country had suffered more than 90,000 casualties and over USD 152 billion in economic losses over the years, in its war against terrorism.

The Prime Minister firmly rejected India’s baseless accusations, linking Pakistan to Pahalgam incident, without sharing any proof or evidence. He stated that Pakistan was confident of its stance and had offered to the international community to conduct a credible, transparent and neutral investigation into the incident.

He stressed that the Government was focused on consolidating the hard-earned economic gains of the past fifteen months, which had been made possible by the support of friendly countries. The country could ill afford any action that could endanger regional peace and security. He reaffirmed Pakistan's desire for peace and stability in South Asia.

The Kuwaiti Ambassador thanked the Prime Minister for sharing Pakistan’s position and affirmed that Kuwait shared Pakistan’s vision for regional peace and security.