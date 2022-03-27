ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has shared the efforts of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government with public. The PM had shown the true picture of performance and challenges faced by the government, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Imran Khan had informed the nation about a threatening letter against the Government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, he said. Usman Dar said the PM would share the suspicious document with media soon. Commenting on Opposition's reaction after PM's address to public, he said Opposition parties are feeling anxiety after observing a big gathering of people in the Federal capital.

He said the Opposition parties are extremely worried about rising popularity of PTI government among the masses.