UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Shares Memories Of Bokhara's Visit

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 02:40 PM

PM shares memories of Bokhara's visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday shared a combo of pictures and comments on twitter, the popular social media platform, about his recent visit to ancient city of Bokhara, in Uzbekistan.

"Ancient city Bokhara which I visited last Friday. It was the centre of learning for centuries. Changez Khan was so impressed by the height of the tower that he spared it when he sacked the city in 1220s. I also offered fateha at the shrine of founder of the Naqashbandiya Silsila," the prime minister posted on his twitter handle.

The prime minister had paid a two-day official visit to Uzbekistan from July 15-16 to represent Pakistan at the Central and South Asia Conference held in Tashkent, where he also held sideline meetings with the Uzbek leadership and other dignitaries.

The prime minister concluded his stay in Uzbekistan by visiting the mausoleums of great Islamic personalities in the historic cities of Samarkand and Bukhara.

During his visit, the prime minister was accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Technology Atif Khan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Information Minister Interior Minister Social Media Twitter Visit Rashid Bukhara Tashkent Uzbekistan Ali Haider July Sunday From Asia

Recent Stories

Shakhbout Al Nahyan meets Tanzanian President

1 hour ago

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Belgium ov ..

2 hours ago

Nakheel opens new community pavilion at Nad Al She ..

2 hours ago

Analysis: The UAE, a forward-looking vision to con ..

3 hours ago

SEHA opens COVID-19 drive-through services centre ..

3 hours ago

US is UAE’s &#039;most important and enduring st ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.