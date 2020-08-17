PM shares 'more good news for economy' as overseas remittances go highest ever

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the country's remittances from overseas Pakistanis reached $2,768 million in July 2020, highest ever amount in one month in the history of Pakistan.

"[This is ] more good news for Pak economy," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister mentioned that this was 12.2 percent increase over June 2020 and 36.5 percent increase over July 2019.

\932