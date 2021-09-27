- Home
PM Shares Pictures Of Buddhist Temple On Twitter
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 12:01 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday shared on Twitter pictures of the ancient ruins of a Buddhist temple in Takhtbhai, Khyber Pukhtunkhwa.
The Buddhist temple is part of Pakistan's rich Gandhara heritage.
