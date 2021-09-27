UrduPoint.com

PM Shares Throwback Picture From City Hyde Park Club Gymnasium

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 01:09 PM

PM shares throwback picture from City Hyde Park Club Gymnasium

Prime Minister Imran Khan could be seen mounted on an elliptical trainer as he tried to maintain his fitness in the monochromatic snap.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan shared throwback picture from the year 1984.

Taking to Instagram, Prime Minister Imran who often shares his throwback pictures on social media once again shared his an old picture.

PM Khan could be seen mounted on an elliptical trainer as he tried to maintain his fitness in the monochromatic snap.

The premier informed his fans and followers in the caption that the picture was captured on October 22, 1984, at the City Hyde Park Club Gymnasium, which is situated on London's Castlereagh Street.

The snapshot garnered close to 70,000 likes within two hours of going live.

Besides it, fans and followers expressed their admiration for the former cricketer by posting more than 900 comments.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Social Media London October From Instagram

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Turkmenistan ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Turkmenistan on Independence Day

11 minutes ago
 Kazakh Diplomat's Meeting With Muttaqi Does Not Me ..

Kazakh Diplomat's Meeting With Muttaqi Does Not Mean Taliban Gov't Recognition- ..

6 minutes ago
 CTD arrests two Daesh militants

CTD arrests two Daesh militants

12 minutes ago
 KCR PM's gift to Karachi people: Farrukh

KCR PM's gift to Karachi people: Farrukh

12 minutes ago
 Nearly Half of Germans Prefer SPD's Nominee Scholz ..

Nearly Half of Germans Prefer SPD's Nominee Scholz as New Chancellor - Poll

15 minutes ago
 A free eye camp held in district Sukkur

A free eye camp held in district Sukkur

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.