PM shares throwback picture from City Hyde Park Club Gymnasium

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan shared throwback picture from the year 1984.

Taking to Instagram, Prime Minister Imran who often shares his throwback pictures on social media once again shared his an old picture.

The premier informed his fans and followers in the caption that the picture was captured on October 22, 1984, at the City Hyde Park Club Gymnasium, which is situated on London's Castlereagh Street.

The snapshot garnered close to 70,000 likes within two hours of going live.

Besides it, fans and followers expressed their admiration for the former cricketer by posting more than 900 comments.