ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday shared a video clip (news) highlighting Pakistan's marvels in crossing a crucial milestone by achieving an overarching Sustainable Development Goal-13 'Climate Action' much before the deadline (2030).

The report by the United Nations annual Sustainable Development Report 2020 was launched recently. On his twitter account, the prime minister posted "Proud of our efforts for a clean and green Pakistan to fight pollution and climate change," and tagged 1.03 minutes news report highlighting how the country was successfully fighting back the climatic changes.

It also appreciates Pakistan for valuing the future of the whole planet and making huge efforts to secure the climate. The Sustainable Development Report (formerly the SDG Index & Dashboards) is an annual global assessment of countries' progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

It is a complement to the official SDG indicators and the voluntary national reviews. Pakistan's continuous efforts and initiatives of large-scale afforestation, biodiversity conservation, investment in clean energy, electric vehicles and green jobs to combat climate change impacts earned the country this global acclaim.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government had launched 10 billion Tree Tsunami Programme, Clean Green Pakistan Initiative, Clean Green Pakistan Index, Protected Areas Initiative (15 new national parks), Ecosystem Restoration Fund for facilitating green growth and policies consistent with the objectives of Pakistan's nationally determined contribution and attaining land degradation neutrality.

These initiatives were launched to ward off bitter effects of climate change experienced by the country in the forms of super floods, erratic weather pattern, rise in temperature, droughts and melting glaciers.