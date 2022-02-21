UrduPoint.com

PM Shares Video Of Newly Discovered Skiing Area In Swat

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 21, 2022 | 11:41 AM

PM shares video of newly discovered skiing area in Swat

Prime Minister Imran Khan says now children are learning to ski in Swat, InshaAllah soon Pakistan will become competitive in Winter Olympics

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st , 2022) Prime Minister Imran Khan has shared on Twitter a video of the newly discovered skiing area in Gabin Jabba, Swat.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan expressed hope that the children learning to ski there will make Pakistan competitive in winter Olympics.

“This is a newly discovered skiing area in Gabin Jabba, Swat. Now that children are learning to ski in Swat, InshaAllah soon Pakistan will become competitive in Winter Olympics, ” PM Khan wrote.

>