PM Sharif Congratulates Rishi Sunak On Nomination As Conservative Leader, UK PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2022 | 10:58 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday congratulated Rishi Sunak on his nomination as leader of the Conservative Party and next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday congratulated Rishi Sunak on his nomination as leader of the Conservative Party and next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Congratulations to Rishi Sunak on his nomination as leader of the Conservative Party and next Prime Minister of the UK.

""I look forward to working with him to advance shared interests and further deepen the abiding partnership of Pakistan and United Kingdom," he added.

