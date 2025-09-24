PM Sharif, Trump exchange pleasantries at Arab-Islamic Summit on UNGA sidelines

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday exchanged pleasantries at the venue of Arab-Islamic summit held in New York on the sidelines of 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The two leaders held an “informal meeting with pleasant exchange of greetings” at the conclusion of the meeting hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump and the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Than, at the Security Council Consultations Room of the UN Headquarters.

The meeting was marked by a “warm handshake and a candid conversation”, the PM Office said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar was also present.