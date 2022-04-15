PM Shehbaz accuses Imran Khan of selling Toshakhana gifts

(@Abdulla99267510)

Shehbaz Sharif allees that Imran Khan took gifts worth Rs140 million from Toshakhana and sold them in Dubai.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday alleged that PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan sold gifts received during foreign visits.

“I can confirm you that Imran Khan took gifts worth Rs140 million from Toshakhana and sold them in Dubai,” said Shehbaz Sharif while talking to the reporters at PM House on Friday.

He said these valuable stage gifts included diamond jewellery, bracelets and watches.

Under the law, any gift received from dignitaries of a foreign state must be put in the state depository or the Toshakhana.

PM also termed reports about closure of Ehsaas program, panagahs [shelter homes] as baseless.

He said, “the government will not close these panaghas,”.

Last year in September, former SAPM Shahbaz Gill refuted allegations and said that gifts received by Prime Minister Imran Khan during foreign visits had been deposited to Toshakhana.

It may be mentioned here that the cases are pending in the Pakistan courts against former prime ministers and a president including Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif and Yusuf Raza Gilani regarding gifts received by them during official tours.

Ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani are named in a reference for allegedly obtaining luxury vehicles from the treasury by paying 15 percent of the actual price.