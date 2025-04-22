Open Menu

PM Shehbaz, AJK Leadership Discuss Political Situation, Development Projects

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2025 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) A high-level delegation of the leadership from Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here.

During the meeting, they discussed the political situation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir as well as ongoing development projects of the Federal government there.

The meeting was attended by President of PML-N UK chapter Chaudhry Abdul Rehman; President of PML-N AJK Shah Ghulam Qadir, and Secretary General of PML-N AJK Tariq Farooq.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Engineer Amir Muqam, Minister for Public Affairs Rana Mubashir Iqbal, and Advisor to PM Rana Sanaullah were also present.

