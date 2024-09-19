PM Shehbaz All Set For UNGA 79th Session In New York
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 19, 2024 | 02:43 PM
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and senior government officials will accompany Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his visit to US
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would participate in the high-level segment of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York from 23rd to 27th of this month.
Sharing details of the Prime Minister's visit, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch at her weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, said that the Prime Minister in his address to the UN General Assembly would reaffirm Pakistan's steadfast commitment to multilateralism and express support for the role of the UN in fostering global peace, security and prosperity.
The Prime Minister would emphasize the importance of addressing longstanding issues on the agenda of the UN Security Council including the question of Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir dispute.
Shehbaz Sharif will attend several other high-level meetings on the sidelines of the UNGA session including the high level meeting on Existential Threat posed by Sea Level Rise and the UN Security Council's open debate on Leadership for Peace.
His program will also include bilateral meetings with world leaders, the UN Secretary General, the President of the UN General Assembly and members of Pakistani diaspora.
The Prime Minister would be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and senior government officials.
The Foreign Office Spokesperson said that Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar would also have an extensive program consisting of several high level events and bilateral meetings with his counterparts. He will represent Pakistan at Summit of the Future convened by the UN Secretary General. He will also take part in several ministerial level meetings including the OIC annual coordination meeting of the Foreign Ministers and the meeting of OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.
Recent Stories
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
Hackers can exploit ‘View Once’ feature in WhatsaApp
Punjab govt decides to drops political cases against PML-N workers
PM reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Commonwealth charter
Sania Mirza shares glimpse of her life with fans, friends
Javeria Abbasi confirms her second marriage
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Anti-drug awareness campaign "Nasha Ab Nahi"on full swing in Islamabad15 minutes ago
-
Civil defense training to jail employees15 minutes ago
-
Poet, journalist Ajmal Siraj passes away25 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders inquiry25 minutes ago
-
Family health mobile unit inaugurated25 minutes ago
-
Russian Deputy PM's visit to boost trade : PFC CEO25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing up for national anthe ..31 minutes ago
-
Governor lauds establishment of technical training lab at Gomal University with Chinese collaboratio ..35 minutes ago
-
Stray bullet takes life of innocent child35 minutes ago
-
Jobs to be created through outsourcing: minister35 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed for MDCAT test in 12 cities of Punjab35 minutes ago
-
Pavilion highlighting year of the camel Is part of Riyadh international book fair45 minutes ago