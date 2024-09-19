PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

(@Abdulla99267510)

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and senior government officials will accompany Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his visit to US

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 19th, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would participate in the high-level segment of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York from 23rd to 27th of this month.

Sharing details of the Prime Minister's visit, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch at her weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, said that the Prime Minister in his address to the UN General Assembly would reaffirm Pakistan's steadfast commitment to multilateralism and express support for the role of the UN in fostering global peace, security and prosperity.

The Prime Minister would emphasize the importance of addressing longstanding issues on the agenda of the UN Security Council including the question of Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Shehbaz Sharif will attend several other high-level meetings on the sidelines of the UNGA session including the high level meeting on Existential Threat posed by Sea Level Rise and the UN Security Council's open debate on Leadership for Peace.

His program will also include bilateral meetings with world leaders, the UN Secretary General, the President of the UN General Assembly and members of Pakistani diaspora.

The Prime Minister would be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and senior government officials.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson said that Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar would also have an extensive program consisting of several high level events and bilateral meetings with his counterparts. He will represent Pakistan at Summit of the Future convened by the UN Secretary General. He will also take part in several ministerial level meetings including the OIC annual coordination meeting of the Foreign Ministers and the meeting of OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.