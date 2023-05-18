UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz Appreciates KSA For Including Pakistan In Road To Makkah Project

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 18, 2023 | 11:05 AM

The Prime Minister thanks the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its support during last year's heavy floods.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2023) Deputy Minister for Interior of Saudi Arabia Dr. Nasir bin Abdul Aziz Al- Dawood called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister also thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for extending support to evacuate Pakistanis stranded in Sudan as the law and order situation got worsen there.

He showed his appreciation to the Kingdom for including Pakistan in the "Road to Makkah" project which will facilitate Pakistani Hujjaj intending to go for Hajj this year thorough the Islamabad International Airport.

Referring to the recent Saudi-Iran agreement to normalize ties, Shehbaz Sharif hoped that this would help promote regional peace and security.

The Saudi Deputy Interior Minister thanked Pakistan for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation.

He said that those brotherly ties between Pakistan and KSA are deeply rooted in history. He showed his satisfaction over the useful meetings held with the Pakistani Ministers for Interior, Religious Affairs and Narcotics Control during his visit.

He informed the PM that the Road to Makkah Project would also be extended to Lahore and Peshawer from the next year to facilitate more Hujjaj in discharge of this important religious obligation.

