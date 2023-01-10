UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz Apprises WB, ADB Officials About Rehabilitation Of Flood Affectees

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 10, 2023 | 11:52 AM

PM Shehbaz apprises WB, ADB officials about rehabilitation of flood affectees

The Prime Minister highlighted the measures taken by the government for relief and rehabilitation of flood affected people.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 10th,2023) The World Bank's Vice President for South Asia Region Martin Raiser and the Asian Development Bank's Vice President Operations for South Asia, Shixin Chen called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of International Conference on Resilient Pakistan in Geneva.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister highlighted the measures taken by the government for relief and rehabilitation of flood affected people.

He thanked the officials of both banks for contributing in the efforts for rehabilitation of the flood affected people.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov, Britain's Minister of State for Development, Andrew Mitchell, and Deputy Administrator of USAID Isabel Coleman also separately called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of International Conference on Resilient Pakistan.

During these meetings, the Prime Minister thanked their countries for their contribution in rehabilitation of flood affected people in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan and its people are grateful to friendly countries that stand by it in difficult times.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the steps taken by the government for rehabilitation of flood victims.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Bank Flood Geneva Mitchell Uzbekistan Asian Development Bank Government Asia

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar reiterates commitment to complete IMF pr ..

Ishaq Dar reiterates commitment to complete IMF program

58 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th January 2023

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 19th Sharjah Poet ..

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 19th Sharjah Poetry Festival

10 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed attends 46th Arab Police and Securi ..

Saif bin Zayed attends 46th Arab Police and Security Leaders Conference in Abu D ..

11 hours ago
 DIFC hosts over 250 companies managing assets wort ..

DIFC hosts over 250 companies managing assets worth $450 billion

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.