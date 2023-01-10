PM Shehbaz apprises WB, ADB officials about rehabilitation of flood affectees

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 10th,2023) The World Bank's Vice President for South Asia Region Martin Raiser and the Asian Development Bank's Vice President Operations for South Asia, Shixin Chen called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of International Conference on Resilient Pakistan in Geneva.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister highlighted the measures taken by the government for relief and rehabilitation of flood affected people.

He thanked the officials of both banks for contributing in the efforts for rehabilitation of the flood affected people.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov, Britain's Minister of State for Development, Andrew Mitchell, and Deputy Administrator of USAID Isabel Coleman also separately called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the sidelines of International Conference on Resilient Pakistan.

During these meetings, the Prime Minister thanked their countries for their contribution in rehabilitation of flood affected people in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan and its people are grateful to friendly countries that stand by it in difficult times.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the steps taken by the government for rehabilitation of flood victims.