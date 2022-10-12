PM Shehbaz arrives in Astana to attend CICA Summit

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Prime Minister is accompanied by cabinet members and other high ranking officials.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Astana, Kazakhstan to attend the 6th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

On arrival, he was received by the Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister of Kazakhstan.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by cabinet members and other high ranking officials.