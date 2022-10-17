UrduPoint.com

PM Shehbaz Arrives In Jacobabad For Day-long Visit To Balochistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 17, 2022 | 11:17 AM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit the residence of Chief of Balochistan National Party (Mengal) Nawab Akhtar Mengal in Wadh, Khuzdar to condole the death of his uncle.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 17th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Jacobabad for a day-long visit to Balochistan.

The Prime Minister during his visit to Sohbatpur district will be briefed about the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts in the flood-affected areas.

He will visit the residence of Chief of Balochistan National Party (Mengal) Nawab Akhtar Mengal in Wadh, Khuzdar to condole the death of his uncle.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for global initiatives to ensure food security in the world as natural disasters due to climate change are threatening to exacerbate shortage of food.

In his tweets on the occasion of World Food Day on Sunday, he said climate change is having a negative impact on our lives in many ways including increasing global poverty and hunger.

The Prime Minister said recent floods destroyed millions of acres of standing crops in Pakistan, impelling an agricultural country like it to import food items to compensate for this loss.

