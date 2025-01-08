Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Arrives In Karachi On Day-long Official Visit

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 08, 2025 | 11:27 AM

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long official visit

PM Shehbaz Sharif will also visit South Asia Pakistan Terminal at Karachi Port Trust

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 8th, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Karachi for a one-day official visit.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, federal ministers including Muhammad Aurangzeb and Attaullah Tarar, Minister of State Ali Pervaiz Malik and Health Coordinator Dr. Mukhtar Bharth also accompanied him.

During his visit, the PM will tour the South Asia Pakistan Terminal at Karachi Port Trust (KPT). He will inaugurate the Federal board of Revenue's (FBR) automated customs clearance system, the "Faceless System," at Karachi Port Trust.

This system aims to enhance transparency and reduce the processing time for customs clearance.

The PM will also visit the pakistan stock exchange (psx) during his trip. He will attend a ceremony celebrating the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s recognition as the second-best performing stock exchange in the world in 2024, where he will be the guest of honor.

Besides it, the PM will participate as the chief guest in an event at Aga Khan University during his visit.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Stock Exchange Ishaq Dar Visit Pakistan Stock Exchange FBR Event Asia Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Karachi Port

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long official ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long official visit

2 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&S issues Hybrid Capital Instrument to fina ..

ADNOC L&S issues Hybrid Capital Instrument to finance transformational growth

14 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro organises 3 international ..

Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro organises 3 international championships in January

14 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2025

2 hours ago
 UN seeks additional $371.4 million for Lebanon

UN seeks additional $371.4 million for Lebanon

11 hours ago
Egypt welcomes 15.7 million tourists in 2024

Egypt welcomes 15.7 million tourists in 2024

12 hours ago
 Death toll from Tibet earthquake rises to 126

Death toll from Tibet earthquake rises to 126

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Is ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Israel

13 hours ago
 Ministry of Education announces schedule for relea ..

Ministry of Education announces schedule for releasing first-semester grades for ..

14 hours ago
 Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional ..

Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional Government visits Sheikh Zaye ..

14 hours ago
 Arab Plast: Global companies expand in region thro ..

Arab Plast: Global companies expand in region through UAE

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan