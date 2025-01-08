PM Shehbaz arrives in Karachi on day-long official visit

(@Abdulla99267510)

PM Shehbaz Sharif will also visit South Asia Pakistan Terminal at Karachi Port Trust

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 8th, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Karachi for a one-day official visit.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, federal ministers including Muhammad Aurangzeb and Attaullah Tarar, Minister of State Ali Pervaiz Malik and Health Coordinator Dr. Mukhtar Bharth also accompanied him.

During his visit, the PM will tour the South Asia Pakistan Terminal at Karachi Port Trust (KPT). He will inaugurate the Federal board of Revenue's (FBR) automated customs clearance system, the "Faceless System," at Karachi Port Trust.

This system aims to enhance transparency and reduce the processing time for customs clearance.

The PM will also visit the pakistan stock exchange (psx) during his trip. He will attend a ceremony celebrating the Pakistan Stock Exchange’s recognition as the second-best performing stock exchange in the world in 2024, where he will be the guest of honor.

Besides it, the PM will participate as the chief guest in an event at Aga Khan University during his visit.