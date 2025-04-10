PM Shehbaz Arrives In Minsk On Two-day Official Visit
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 10, 2025 | 07:26 PM
Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin along with officials from the Pakistani Embassy welcomes Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif
MINSK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Minsk on a two-day official visit to Belarus.
At Minsk International Airport, Prime Minister of Belarus Alexander Turchin, along with officials from the Pakistani Embassy in Belarus, welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.
Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi are accompanying the Prime Minister.
During his visit, the Prime Minister will hold talks with President Lukashenko to review progress in areas of mutual interest.
The two sides are also expected to sign several agreements to further strengthen cooperation.
The Prime Minister's visit underscores the strong and ongoing partnership between Pakistan and Belarus.
Earlier in the day, the United Kingdom reiterated to work with Pakistan for promotion of trade and investment.
The resolve was expressed by Development Director of the British High Commission, Jo Moir, while Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik in Islamabad on Thursday.
The British official lauded the successful holding of Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum and termed it an important step in utilizing the country's mineral resources.
Ms Jo Moir said the recent economic reforms by Pakistan are impressive.
Speaking on the occasion, the Minister appreciated the United Kingdom's support in petroleum sector reforms.
