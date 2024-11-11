PM Shehbaz arrives in Riyadh for Joint Arab-Islamic Summit today

(@Abdulla99267510)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says he will discuss rapidly deteriorating situation in Gaza and speak with one voice for rights of Palestinian people and reaffirm our collective call for regional peace

RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Riyadh to attend the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit on Monday (today).

On his arrival at airport in Riyadh, the Prime Minister was warmly received by Deputy Governor of Riyadh Prince Muhammad bin Abdul Rahman bin Abdulaziz, along with Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and other senior diplomatic staff.

PM Shehbaz, in his post on X, wrote that at the summit, he will discuss the rapidly deteriorating situation in Gaza and speak with one voice for the rights of the Palestinian people and reaffirm our collective call for regional peace.

The Prime Minister will reiterate Pakistan’s full support to the Palestinian cause and call for an immediate end to the genocide in Gaza and an immediate cessation of ongoing Israeli adventurism in the region.

Pakistan will also call for international protection for the Palestinian people and the establishment of an independent State of Palestine as of 4th June, 1967 borders with Quds Al Sharif as its capital.

On the sidelines of the summit, the Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with leaders from other Arab League and OIC member states.

PM Shehbaz will also visit Baku, Azerbaijan tomorrow to participate in two-day World Leaders Climate Action Summit being held as part of the 29th UN Climate Change Conference.

The PM will make a robust call for climate solidarity and climate justice, based on the established principles of equity.